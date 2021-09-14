UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits PHA Headquarter, Review Performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Malik Asad Ali Khokhar said on Tuesday that environment friendly measures were being taken across the country as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was chairing a Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Directors meeting here at Jilani Park to review the horticulture and beautification measures in the provincial capital.

The minister said that Miyawaki urban forests were also being planted in different cities of Punjab including Lahore. He directed the PHA to launch new horticulture projects to enhance the beauty of the city.

The minister ordered for immediate action against illegal advertising boards across the city and said that PHA would use all its resources to maintain the beauty of the city of gardens.

"If there is a single illegal board, the officer concerned of the department will not remain in the seat." He gave an ultimatum of 15 days to clean the city from illegal advertising boards. He said that crackdown would be carried out with the help of police and district administration.

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi gave a detail briefing to the minister about on-going beautification projects in city and briefed him on the steps taken to improve the working of the department.

He briefed that show cause notice had been sent to 106 people who displayed illegal advertising boards. Files and receipts and other records would be digitalized to eliminatecorruption. LED steamers would be installed on new roads in Gulberg and Johar Town,he added.

