Minister visits PIMS hospital to inquire health of JUI-F leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Wednesday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital and inquired Maulvi Obaidullah's health.

Maulvi Obaidullah is a leader of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl of Balochistan chapter, said a press release issued here by the Ministry of Housing and Works.

The minister expressed good wishes for the speedy recovery of Maulvi Obaidullah.