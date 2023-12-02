Open Menu

Minister Visits Police Officers In Hospital

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Minister visits police officers in hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram visited Jinnah Hospital on Saturday morning to check on police officers injured in a recent encounter.

He instructed the hospital staff for optimal treatment and expressed pride in the officers, saluting their bravery.

Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi sent well wishes. The minister presented flowers to officers, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Ashfaq, accompanied by Medical Superintendent Dr. Yehya Sultan.

