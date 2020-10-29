Minister visits polio counter

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheerud Din visited polio counter at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala on Thursday and checked its record

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheerud Din visited polio counter at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala on Thursday and checked its record.

He directed the staff to perform their duty vigilantly and diligently so that 100 per cent target of the anti polio drive could be achieved.

He also directed the staff to deal parents with regard and honour while administering vaccine drops to children. � He said the government wanted to eradicate polio from the country once for all and for this purpose anti polio drives were being conducted.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Zainul Abideen, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmadwere also present.