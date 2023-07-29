Minister visits processions' routes, checks security arrangements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Forests, Planning and Environment/Incharge Muharram arrangements for Faisalabad division Bilal Afzal visited routes of mourning processions of Ashura and checked the security arrangements. He went to Clock Tower Chowk late Friday night and directed the police and local administration to beef up security of all mourning procession routes and majalis. He also checked cleanliness and lighting in Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars and directed to keep security personnel at high alert to foil nefarious designs of miscreants.

He also checked duty of lady police and directed the organizers of mourning processions extend their cooperation with police and other law enforcing agencies to ensure foolproof security.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal,Chief Officer Faisalabad Municipal Corporation (FMC) Muhammad Zubair and others werealso present.