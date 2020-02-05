Minister visits proposed site for Vocational Training Institute

Provincial Minister for Prison Zawwar Hussain Warriach inspected proposed site for establishing vocational training institute, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Prison Zawwar Hussain Warriach inspected proposed site for establishing vocational training institute, here on Wednesday.

The land for vocational training institute is located at Chak Number 325.

According to official sources, the minister instructed officials concerned to submit case with additional deputy commissioner revenue. He also issued instruction for completion of paper-work for execution of the project.

He stated that provision of technical education was top priority of the incumbent government.

He informed that he himself would monitor all activities related to the Institute. It was a project of public welfare and it would be completed as early as possible,the minister added.