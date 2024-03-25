Open Menu

Minister Visits PSRA; Directs For Provision Of Quality Education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai visited the Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) on Monday and directed for provision of quality education.

Managing Director Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat and her team gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister about the performance of the institution and the goals achieved.

The minister was briefed that the work of our institution is registration, regulation and supervision of private schools.

Fees are determined by classifying the schools on the basis of various facilities in the schools.

They briefed that a total of 10,907 schools are registered with us in which more than 3,100,000 male and female students were getting education.

Provincial Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai issued instructions to the authorities to form region-wise competitive registration campaigns for the registration of more schools and the unregistered schools have unnecessarily increased the fees.

If there is a lack of facilities in the schools and there is a writ challenge of the government, immediate action should be taken against them.

He said that private schools are also our institutions and we are providing all kinds of support to them.

The Minister Education further said that we will try our best to make this institution more active and take steps to solve all the problems in time.

