Minister Visits PSRA; Directs For Provision Of Quality Education
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 08:14 PM
Provincial Minister Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai visited the Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) on Monday and directed for provision of quality education
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai visited the Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) on Monday and directed for provision of quality education.
Managing Director Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat and her team gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister about the performance of the institution and the goals achieved.
The minister was briefed that the work of our institution is registration, regulation and supervision of private schools.
Fees are determined by classifying the schools on the basis of various facilities in the schools.
They briefed that a total of 10,907 schools are registered with us in which more than 3,100,000 male and female students were getting education.
Provincial Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai issued instructions to the authorities to form region-wise competitive registration campaigns for the registration of more schools and the unregistered schools have unnecessarily increased the fees.
If there is a lack of facilities in the schools and there is a writ challenge of the government, immediate action should be taken against them.
He said that private schools are also our institutions and we are providing all kinds of support to them.
The Minister Education further said that we will try our best to make this institution more active and take steps to solve all the problems in time.
APP/ash
Recent Stories
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday
Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor
PM, German ambassador discuss ties
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..
CM greets Hindu community on Holi
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday2 minutes ago
-
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region5 minutes ago
-
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor5 minutes ago
-
PM, German ambassador discuss ties5 minutes ago
-
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM5 minutes ago
-
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award5 minutes ago
-
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown14 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ released14 minutes ago
-
CM greets Hindu community on Holi3 minutes ago
-
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly3 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool vows to play proactive role for improving education in Sindh3 minutes ago