Minister visits PTI camp offices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Governments and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Sunday visited the camp offices of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Cantonment board area and expressed satisfaction over peaceful holding of the elections.

According to official sources here, the minister visited camp offices in Cantt Board Ward Nos 3 and 5, and in Walton Board, Ward Nos 2 and 6.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that during the first half of the polling process, turnout was low due to rain. Enthusiasm had been witnessed among the voters, he said and hoped that the PTI would win the Cantonment Board elections.