Minister Visits Qasr-e-Bahbood Institute

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 11:14 PM

Minister visits Qasr-e-Bahbood Institute

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt paid a visit to the Qasr-e-Bahbood Institute with the aim of empowering women

Accompanied by Amina Munir, the Director General of Social Welfare, Minister Butt inspected the institute's ongoing programs and activities. During the visit, the Minister commended the institute's efforts and provided guidance for further enhancements.

Accompanied by Amina Munir, the Director General of Social Welfare, Minister Butt inspected the institute's ongoing programs and activities. During the visit, the Minister commended the institute's efforts and provided guidance for further enhancements.

Highlighting the pivotal role of economically empowered women in societal development, Butt emphasized the importance of initiatives aimed at fostering women's skills and knowledge.

He underscored the significance of equipping women with modern technological know-how, stressing the need for computer courses and online business training.

In line with promoting the institute's endeavors, Minister Butt instructed the Social Welfare Department to utilize social media platforms for increased outreach and awareness.

Subsequently, the Minister also paid a visit to the Secretary's office, engaging in discussions with Secretary Iqbal Hussain regarding departmental affairs.

