Minister visits Qasr-e-Behbood, reviews ongoing initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt Wednesday visited Qasr-e-Behbood, a women development centre, in Model Town Lahore.

Accompanied by Amina Munir, the Director General of Social Welfare, the minister inspected the institute's ongoing programmes and activities. During the visit, he commended the institute's efforts and provided guidance for further enhancements.

Highlighting the pivotal role of economically empowered women in societal development, the minister emphasised the importance of initiatives aimed at fostering women's skills and knowledge.

He underscored the significance of equipping women with modern technological know-how, stressing the need for computer courses and online business training.

In line with promoting the institute's endeavours, Sohail Shaukat Butt instructed the Social Welfare Department to utilise social media platforms for increased outreach and awareness. He also paid a visit to the secretary's office, engaging in discussions with Secretary Iqbal Hussain regarding departmental affairs.