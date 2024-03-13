Open Menu

Minister Visits Qasr-e-Behbood, Reviews Ongoing Initiatives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Minister visits Qasr-e-Behbood, reviews ongoing initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt Wednesday visited Qasr-e-Behbood, a women development centre, in Model Town Lahore.

Accompanied by Amina Munir, the Director General of Social Welfare, the minister inspected the institute's ongoing programmes and activities. During the visit, he commended the institute's efforts and provided guidance for further enhancements.

Highlighting the pivotal role of economically empowered women in societal development, the minister emphasised the importance of initiatives aimed at fostering women's skills and knowledge.

He underscored the significance of equipping women with modern technological know-how, stressing the need for computer courses and online business training.

In line with promoting the institute's endeavours, Sohail Shaukat Butt instructed the Social Welfare Department to utilise social media platforms for increased outreach and awareness. He also paid a visit to the secretary's office, engaging in discussions with Secretary Iqbal Hussain regarding departmental affairs.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Punjab Social Media Visit Women

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for ..

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct

24 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named offic ..

PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final

43 minutes ago
 Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No. ..

Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup ..

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

56 minutes ago
 PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

8 minutes ago
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under P ..

Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..

8 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

8 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

8 minutes ago
 NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accre ..

NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’

8 minutes ago
 Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Ban ..

Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint

8 minutes ago
 Match officials for playoffs, final announced

Match officials for playoffs, final announced

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan