Minister Visits Rain Affected Areas To Review Relief, Rescue Measures

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:37 PM

The provincial Minister and district focal person for rain emergency, Mir Shabir Bajarani, Thursday said all resources were being utilized to deal with post rain situation in the district and people would not be let alone in this need of hour

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The provincial Minister and district focal person for rain emergency, Mir Shabir Bajarani, Thursday said all resources were being utilized to deal with post rain situation in the district and people would not be let alone in this need of hour.

Mir Shabir Bajarani along with MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also visited different areas of Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Taluka rural and reviewed relief and rescue measures and dewatering of rain water from low lying localities.

The minister said district administration had taken prompt action for dewatering rain affected areas of the district and pumping stations were working round the clock to provide relief to the affected population.

All government machinery would remain in the field till completion of relief and rescue work, Bajarani said and directed concerned officers to complete arrangements to facilitate mourners for observance of Ashura.

Provincial minister along with officers of district administration also visited mourning procession routes and inspected arrangements made for mourning procession of Muharram 7. He also directed to provide lighting arrangements for the mourners during Majalis and mourning procession while strict security measures should also be taken for their safety so that no untoward incident could happen during Muharram-ul-Haram.

