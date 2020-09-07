Minister visits rain-hit areas in Tharparkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture ,Tourism and Focal person for rain emergency Syed Sardar Shah on Monday said that Sindh government was utilizing all available resources for providing relief to poor rain-hit people of Tharparkar district.

He expressed these views while talking to media at Darbar hall after briefed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Soho over post downpour and flood situation. Member National Assembly Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani and Member Sindh Assembly Faqeer Sher Muhammad Balalani were also accompanied with minister. Speaking on the occasion, DC Tharparkar said that after carrying out survey relief centres have been set up in more rain-hit areas including Naukot, Shakoor Abad and Kaloi and relief goods were being provided to poor rain-hit people.

DC said that in this regard various teams had been constituted and he personally supervise relief work carried out there.

Syed Sardar Shah said that Sindh government providing relief to rain-hit people on self help basis while elected representatives were also engage to utilize all available resources till complete rehabilitation of rain-hit poor residents of deserted area.