Minister visits rain hit areas of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal Information Technology (IT) Minister Syed Aminul Haq visited Hyderabad's submerged areas on Thursday and also held a meeting with the government officers.

Talking to the media the minister said Hyderabad had been flooded and the people were too much distressed.

According to him, the rainwater has not been drained out from many areas of Hyderabad so far.

Haqe said Latifabad unit numbers 8 and 12 as well as Qasimabad and Tando Jam were still under rainwater.

He assured that he would immediately take up the matter of flooding in Hyderabad with the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He urged the federal and provincial governments to immediately announce a development package for Hyderabad.

He told that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had directed its workers to engage in the relief activities to help the marooned people.

The party had also formed a monitoring team, comprising the MNAs and MPAs, to oversee the relief works, he added.

The minister informed that he had asked the district administration to provide 3 times meal to the residents of Latifabad's unit numbers 8 and 12.

He asked the officers to discharge their duties honestly.

The federal minister said he had also directed Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Haq apprised that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had also been told to double the number of dewatering pumps in the field.

The MQM-P's leaders including Saleem Razzak, Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui, MNA Salahuddin, MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nadeem Siddiqui and Nasir Qureshi and other local leaders accompanied the minister.