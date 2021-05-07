Minister visits Ramazan bazaar, inspects arrangements

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, along with Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, visited the Ramazan bazaars here and inspected the arrangements made for the buyers and the availability and quality of the products there.

Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leaders Chaudhry Ilyas and Salman Tahir were also present.

The minister said that Ramazan bazaars had been set up to provide essential items at discounted prices to the people. He said that a large number of people were buying essential items from these Ramzan bazaars everyday and consumers are getting full benefits.

He said that besides the supply and availability of essential commodities in Ramzan bazaars, special tasks have been given to the district administration to control prices in the open market.

The government is ensuring 2018 prices in the Ramazan bazaars and food items are being provided in Ramazan bazaars at 2018 prices, he added.

The provincial minister said that no concession would be given to profiteers and hoarders and strict action would be taken against them without any discrimination.

app/ir