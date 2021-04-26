UrduPoint.com
Minister Visits Ramazan Bazaar To Inspect Facilities

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:31 PM

Minister visits Ramazan bazaar to inspect facilities

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Yawar Abass Bukhari Monday visited Ramazan bazaar at Shamsabad and directed the authorities to ensure the government fixed prices of daily use commodities at the bazaars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Yawar Abass Bukhari Monday visited Ramazan bazaar at Shamsabad and directed the authorities to ensure the government fixed prices of daily use commodities at the bazaars.

During his visit, he said the promise of providing relief to the citizens through Sasta Bazaars made by the government would be fulfilled and every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

He along with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq also visited a Utility store at Jhanda Chi-chee and checked the prices of commodities of daily use items.

Yawar, on the occasion, inquired from consumers about the prices, availability and quality of essential items especially floor and sugar prices.

He said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against profiteers by conducting regular raids in the bazaar.

Later, the minister visited the Corona Vaccination centre at the sports complex and inspected the facilities being provided to the residents s at the centre.

He interacted with the people who came to jab themselves against the lethal coronavirus disease.

Most of them expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made at the centre.

