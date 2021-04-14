UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Ramazan Bazaars

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Minister visits Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz on Wednesday visited different Ramazan bazaars in the provincial capital and checked availability of basic food items including sugar, flour and vegetables.

The minister along with Incharge Chief Minister Complaint Cell Zubair Niazi and Zaheer Ahmad Khokhar visited Ramazan Bazaars situated at Barkat Market, Ghalib Market and Shadman market and checked basic facilities being provided to citizens in these bazaars.

Raja Yassir Humayun inquired about the service delivery from the visitors there and directed to address all identified issues without delay. The minister said that the government had sectioned 5.5 billion for establishing 313 Ramazan bazaars across Punjab. He added the government had subsidized different food items including wheat and sugar in these Ramazan Bazaars.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Market All From Government Wheat Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Current US debt level 'very sustainable': Fed's Po ..

39 minutes ago

Ex-Minnesota Policeman Arrested for Daunte Wright ..

39 minutes ago

Greek, Libyan Officials Agree to Resume Talks Over ..

1 hour ago

Next Contact Group Meeting on Ukrainian Peace Set ..

1 hour ago

US Seeks 'Predictable Relationship' With Russia - ..

1 hour ago

IG Punjab visit Jinnah Hospital to inquire about h ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.