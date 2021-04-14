Minister visits Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz on Wednesday visited different Ramazan bazaars in the provincial capital and checked availability of basic food items including sugar, flour and vegetables.

The minister along with Incharge Chief Minister Complaint Cell Zubair Niazi and Zaheer Ahmad Khokhar visited Ramazan Bazaars situated at Barkat Market, Ghalib Market and Shadman market and checked basic facilities being provided to citizens in these bazaars.

Raja Yassir Humayun inquired about the service delivery from the visitors there and directed to address all identified issues without delay. The minister said that the government had sectioned 5.5 billion for establishing 313 Ramazan bazaars across Punjab. He added the government had subsidized different food items including wheat and sugar in these Ramazan Bazaars.