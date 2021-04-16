Minister visits Ramazan Bazaars

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday visited Ramadan Bazaars in the city and Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday visited Ramadan Bazaars in the city and Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sambrial.

On this occasion, the minister said 313 Ramadan Bazaars had been set up across the province and a 10kg bag of flour was available at discount rate of Rs 375 while sugar was available at Rs 65 per kg in Ramzan Bazaars.

The minister said that fruits and vegetables were also available at up to 25% discount prices than the normal market.

The minister directed the district administration to increase number of flour and sugar stalls.

Later, Minister Aslam Iqbal visited the Trauma Center of Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital and inspected facilities.