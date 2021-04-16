UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Ramazan Bazaars

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:32 PM

Minister visits Ramazan Bazaars

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday visited Ramadan Bazaars in the city and Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday visited Ramadan Bazaars in the city and Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sambrial.

On this occasion, the minister said 313 Ramadan Bazaars had been set up across the province and a 10kg bag of flour was available at discount rate of Rs 375 while sugar was available at Rs 65 per kg in Ramzan Bazaars.

The minister said that fruits and vegetables were also available at up to 25% discount prices than the normal market.

The minister directed the district administration to increase number of flour and sugar stalls.

Later, Minister Aslam Iqbal visited the Trauma Center of Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital and inspected facilities.

Related Topics

Sambrial Market Commerce Government Industry Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 75 points to close a ..

4 minutes ago

IGP lauds entire force for brilliant performance d ..

21 minutes ago

Five suspects held during search operation

4 minutes ago

Kremlin welcomes Biden call for dialogue, criticis ..

4 minutes ago

KP govt decides to reopen schools from April 19

7 minutes ago

DC for taking stern action against over charging o ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.