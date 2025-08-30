Minister Visits Relief Camps For Flood Victims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for sports, Labour and Human Resources Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar visited the flood-affected areas to review relief and rehabilitation arrangements, here on Saturday.
He was accompanied by MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar, MPA Malik Anas Khokhar, and Anosh Khokhar.
The minister inspected relief camps established in Chuhng, Mohlanwal, and Manga Mandi, where he reviewed the provision of temporary shelters, food supplies, and medical facilities. He directed the administration to ensure uninterrupted availability of clean drinking water, essential medicines, and healthcare services for the affected families, stressing that no family should face any difficulty.
On the occasion, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said, “The Punjab government is utilizing all available resources for the rehabilitation of flood victims.
We will not leave our brothers and sisters alone in this difficult time.” He also appealed to the public to come forward generously and support the affected families.
MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar reaffirmed solidarity with the victims, stating, “We are here to share the grief of our people. Alongside the government, society as a whole must extend wholehearted support to those in distress.” He added that local representatives remain present among the victims to listen to their concerns and resolve issues promptly.
During the visit, the provincial minister also met with flood-affected families, heard their grievances, and assured them that the Punjab government is taking every possible measure to provide relief and ensure smooth rehabilitation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM arrives in Tianjin to attend SCO summit1 minute ago
-
Punjab VCs’ Conference 2025 adopts landmark declaration for higher education reform1 minute ago
-
14 snakebite cases reported in Sialkot1 minute ago
-
Minister visits relief camps for flood victims2 minutes ago
-
Minister Zeeshan Rafique visits flood-hit Daska, Pasrur12 minutes ago
-
State minister inspects under-construction bridge31 minutes ago
-
Kohat Board announces intermediate results32 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Salik visits flood-hit villages, promises relief, rehabilitation32 minutes ago
-
37 years on, victims of thousands of enforced disappearances still await justice in IIOJK41 minutes ago
-
Rana Qasim Noon visits flood-hit areas of Jalalpur Pirwala41 minutes ago
-
36 arrested on gambling charges42 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi announces completion of 1,000-Bed Mother & Children Hospital in Rawalpindi this year51 minutes ago