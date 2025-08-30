Minister visits relief camps for flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for sports, Labour and Human Resources Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar visited the flood-affected areas to review relief and rehabilitation arrangements, here on Saturday.

He was accompanied by MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar, MPA Malik Anas Khokhar, and Anosh Khokhar.

The minister inspected relief camps established in Chuhng, Mohlanwal, and Manga Mandi, where he reviewed the provision of temporary shelters, food supplies, and medical facilities. He directed the administration to ensure uninterrupted availability of clean drinking water, essential medicines, and healthcare services for the affected families, stressing that no family should face any difficulty.

On the occasion, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said, “The Punjab government is utilizing all available resources for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

We will not leave our brothers and sisters alone in this difficult time.” He also appealed to the public to come forward generously and support the affected families.

MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar reaffirmed solidarity with the victims, stating, “We are here to share the grief of our people. Alongside the government, society as a whole must extend wholehearted support to those in distress.” He added that local representatives remain present among the victims to listen to their concerns and resolve issues promptly.

During the visit, the provincial minister also met with flood-affected families, heard their grievances, and assured them that the Punjab government is taking every possible measure to provide relief and ensure smooth rehabilitation.