Minister visits repair work in Mahabat Khan Mosque

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Yousafzai visited historic Mahabat Khan Mosque and inspected the ongoing repair work.

The minister also acquired briefing about the work and directed the concerned authorities to expedite the work and complete it within stipulated time.

The minister said that Masjid Mahabat Khan is a tourist attraction of historical significance and renowned for its unique architecture.

On the occasion, Chief Khatib, Tayyab Qureshi thanked provincial minister for releasing Rs. 90 million for the mosque by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.