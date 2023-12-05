Open Menu

Minister Visits Rescue 1122, Social Welfare Department, Dar-ul-Aman At Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 07:54 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Prisons, Social Welfare and Relief, Justice Retired, Irshad Qaisar on Tuesday visited offices of Rescue 1122, Social Welfare Department and Dar-ul-Aman in Mardan and inspected the provision of facilities.

She also met with children in Dar-ul-Aman and listened to their problems.

She appreciated the performance of the staff and directed the District Social Welfare Officer to resolve the problems of the children.

Afterwards, she visited Rescue 1122 district office in Mardan where she was given a briefing about the performance of the department during emergency situations and operational matters of Rescue 1122. She assured cooperation with rescue workers and urged the public to avoid fake calls to save the time and energy of rescue staff.

APP/mds

