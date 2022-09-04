Minister visits Rescue-1122 station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement, Mohammad Iqbal Wazir visited Rescue-1122 station in district Kurram on Sunday.

On arrival at Rescue-1122 station, he was received by District Emergency Officer, Ghulam Murtaza while a smart contingent of the force presented him the guard of honour.

On this occasion, the provincial minister was given a detailed briefing regarding rescue services, facilities and instruments.

The Provincial Minister reviewed the performance report of the Rescue-1122 Kurram during the recent monsoon rains and appreciated the provision of services during the emergency and hard work and performance of the personnel of Rescue-1122.