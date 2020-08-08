Minister visits residence of Shaheed Abid-ur-Rehman in Besham, offers fatiha

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai visited the house of Shaheed Abid-ur-Rehman in Besham Kund the other day to meet and express condolences with his father

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai visited the house of Shaheed Abid-ur-Rehman in Besham Kund the other day to meet and express condolences with his father.

Shaheed Abid-ur-Rehman was martyred as a result of firing by the Indian Army in Nikyal sector of Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malakand Division Senior Vice President Haji Sadid-ur-Rehman, District President Waqar Ahmad Khan, District Zakat Chairman Syed- ul-Abrar and other party leaders were also accompanied by the provincial minister.

Paying homage to the sacrifices of the martyr, the minister said that Shaheed Abid-ur-Rehman sacrificed his life for the defense and security of the country and the nation.

"Our security forces are carrying martyrdom for the protection and defense of Pakistan.

It is because of their sacrifices that Pakistan is safe today," he said while encouraging the father of the martyr.

"On one side, in the occupied Kashmir, India and the Modi government are creating history of oppression and barbarism. People are forcefully lock-downed in their homes and on the other side, they are shelling the unarmed people in Azad Kashmir and targeting the civilian population, which is also against the ceasefire laws," the minister said.

The relations of India and Modi government with China were also bad and war like situation was being created on the border, he added.

The minister said that India wanted to destroy peace in the region adding if the situation in the region deteriorates, the entire responsibility would fall on India.