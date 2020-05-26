Minister visits residence of Shaheed PIA flight officer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday visited the residence of late PIA Flight Officer Farid Ahmad, who lost his life in the tragic plane crash on last Friday in Karachi.

The minister met the bereaved family and extended heartfelt condolence, besides offering Fateha for the departed soul.

Briefly talking on the occasion, he said that every Pakistani was deeply shocked and sad over the tragic incident and said it was 'national tragedy'.