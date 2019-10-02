UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Roof Collapse Site

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Minister visits roof collapse site

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday visited the house in Pakki Thathi, Samnabad, whose roof was collapsed.

The minister immediately reached at the tragic spot after being informed and also supervised the relief activities.

Talking on the occasion, the provincial minister said it was a very sad and tragic incident which caused loss of precious human lives and few people also got injured.

He said the building was 40-45 years old and the process of identification of such dilapidated buildings was ongoing.

The Minister expressed his grief and sorrow with the bereaved family and stated that the government stood with the grieved family in their hour of grief and would not leave them alone.

He further directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured in the hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Punjab Family Government Best Sad

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler visits 3D-printed homes construction ..

47 minutes ago

SEC approves MoU between Sharjah and Dubai aviatio ..

47 minutes ago

Ecuador to Quit OPEC Starting January 2020 - Energ ..

28 minutes ago

Russia's GLONASS-M Backup Satellite to Start Opera ..

28 minutes ago

Germany Slams Iran's Revolutionary Guards Chief fo ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.