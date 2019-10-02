Minister visits roof collapse site

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday visited the house in Pakki Thathi, Samnabad, whose roof was collapsed.

The minister immediately reached at the tragic spot after being informed and also supervised the relief activities.

Talking on the occasion, the provincial minister said it was a very sad and tragic incident which caused loss of precious human lives and few people also got injured.

He said the building was 40-45 years old and the process of identification of such dilapidated buildings was ongoing.

The Minister expressed his grief and sorrow with the bereaved family and stated that the government stood with the grieved family in their hour of grief and would not leave them alone.

He further directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured in the hospital.