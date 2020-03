Minister visits Sabzi Mandi

Provincial Minister for Cooperatives Aslam Bharwana visited Sabzi Mandi here on Tuesday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Cooperatives Aslam Bharwana visited Sabzi Mandi here on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Secretary Market Committee Ahsan Bharwana.

The minister checked prices of fruit and vegetables. He directed shopkeepers to display price lists properly on their shops.

He reviewed supply of fruit and vegetables and ordered for improving cleanliness at Sabzi Mandi.