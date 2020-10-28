Minister visits Sahulat Bazaaar

Provincial Minister for CM Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema on Wednesday visited Sahulat Bazaar in Chak Jhumra and checked prices and availability of stock of essential items

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for CM Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema on Wednesday visited Sahulat Bazaar in Chak Jhumra and checked prices and availability of stock of essential items.

The minister visited different stalls of flour, sgar, fruits, vegetables, meat and other edible items and checked prices.

Cheema said the PTI government was taking all possible measures to provide the maximumrelief to the masses.