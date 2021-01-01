UrduPoint.com
Minister Visits Sahulat Bazaars

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:09 PM

Minister visits Sahulat Bazaars

Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq paid a surprise visits to Sahulat Bazaars at Sambrial and Daska tehsils on Friday

He inspected fruit, vegetables stalls and checked prices of essential items, including flour and sugar.

On this occasion, the minister said that the government was making efforts to provide the maximum financial relief to people.

He directed officials that essential commodities should be available to consumers at government rates.

Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Salman Akbar, Assistant Commissioner Daska Asif Hussain Mehdi, and others were also present.

