Minister visits Sahulat Bazar, reviews prices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer Ud Din visited the Sahulat Bazar at Jhang Road and checked the availability, quality and prices of essential commodities on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, ADCG Umar Maqbool, Assistant Commissioners Syed Ayub Bukhari also accompanied him.

The provincial minister visited bazar and checked the availability, quality of sugar, flour, fruits and vegetables, pulses, meat and other grocery items.

He clarified that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar was directly monitoring the prices of items. "Items are available in the bazars at a lower price than the general market and the administrative machinery is mobilized to make the markets more accessible to the public," he said.

The provincial minister said that providing relief to the people was the agenda of the government and they would go to the utmost to control the prices.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, the provincial minister said that unjustified increase in prices of essential commodities would not be tolerated.

He said that price control magistrates were active in markets and bazaars.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 24 Sahulat Bazar in the district were fully functional where continuous monitoring was being carried out to ensure supply of essential commodities to the consumers at discounted rates.

Deputy Commissioner said that 100 per cent implementation of price controlmechanism as per government directives was being ensured and no onewill be allowed to charge arbitrary prices.