UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Sasta Bazar At Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Minister visits Sasta Bazar at Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Qalabdar Lodhi Friday visited Sasta Bazar Abbottabad and checked prices of essential food items.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Mughis Sanaullah, the minister visited various sections of Sasta Bazar and inquired about the prices of food items.

He also checked quality of edibles.

The deputy commissioner briefed the minister about the working of bazaar and steps being taken to facilitate consumers in holy month of Ramzan. He said the steps have been taken to ensure provision of quality of food items in Sasta bazaar.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad

Recent Stories

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 minute ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

7 minutes ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

25 minutes ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

13 minutes ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

13 minutes ago

Bahrain, Israel to recognise each other's Covid va ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.