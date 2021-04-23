Minister visits Sasta Bazar at Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Qalabdar Lodhi Friday visited Sasta Bazar Abbottabad and checked prices of essential food items.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Mughis Sanaullah, the minister visited various sections of Sasta Bazar and inquired about the prices of food items.

He also checked quality of edibles.

The deputy commissioner briefed the minister about the working of bazaar and steps being taken to facilitate consumers in holy month of Ramzan. He said the steps have been taken to ensure provision of quality of food items in Sasta bazaar.