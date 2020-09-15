UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Schools To Witness Implementation Of COVID-19 SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:17 PM

Minister visits schools to witness implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Tuesday visited various schools of in the city after resumption of educational activities in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and witnessed implementation of SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Tuesday visited various schools of in the city after resumption of educational activities in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and witnessed implementation of SOPs.

He met with Principals of the schools and directed them not to compromise on implementation of SOPs for the protection of students and teachers. He said students are precious asset and the government would not compromise on their health as well as education.

He welcomed resumption of educational activities in the province and said that the education department has initiated various projects to improve standard of education.

Akbar Ayub appreciated the performance of education department in provision of quality education and facilities to the different schools.

He said that work on up-gradation of schools, provision of missing facilities, deficiency of teachers and setting up of new schools is being done on emergency basis.

Earlier, he visited Government Girls High school Methra, Government Girls High School Irrigation Colony Peshawar, Government Boys High Schools Methra and appreciated the implementation of SOPs in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Government

Recent Stories

DHA conducts over 6.7 million lab tests conducted ..

18 minutes ago

EAD launches project to rehabilitate local Samar B ..

33 minutes ago

Dubai Culture Chairperson meets with key players i ..

33 minutes ago

ADQ launch of Union71 to introduce faster, more ac ..

33 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews progress m ..

48 minutes ago

ERC mobile clinics continue providing medical serv ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.