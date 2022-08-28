Minister visits Shaheed Benazirabad to review overall rainwater situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro Sunday visited Shaheed Benazirabad district and reviewed the overall water and flash flood like situation after the recent heavy Moonson rains.

According to a communique here, he also took visit of different embankments of the Indus River including main protacted Nawabsh Bund and others rain affected areas and reviewed overall situation arose during the unprecedented rains and arrangements made by the irrigation department.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Jam Khan Shoro was briefed by the relevant officers of the irrigation department about the water situation and the condition of the Indus River's embankments. Jam Khan Shoro directed the concerned officers of the Irrigation department to make all arrangements complete in order to deal with any emergency like situation.