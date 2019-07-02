Minister visits Shamozai feeder Swat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Minerals Dr. Amjad Ali Tuesday visited the Shamozai feeder Swat and inspected pace of work on the project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Minerals Dr. Amjad Ali Tuesday visited the Shamozai feeder Swat and inspected pace of work on the project.

On the occasion, the Provincial Minister was briefed about activities of concerned authorities on the project and its various sections.

While commenting over the progress of the project, Dr Amjad stated that completion of Shamozai feeder would address electricity related issues of the area.

He said that all developmental projects would be completed within stipulated time period.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress, he said that work on Shamozai feeder would complete this month that would also resolve the issue of low voltage.