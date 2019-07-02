UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Shamozai Feeder Swat

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:51 PM

Minister visits Shamozai feeder Swat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Minerals Dr. Amjad Ali Tuesday visited the Shamozai feeder Swat and inspected pace of work on the project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Minerals Dr. Amjad Ali Tuesday visited the Shamozai feeder Swat and inspected pace of work on the project.

On the occasion, the Provincial Minister was briefed about activities of concerned authorities on the project and its various sections.

While commenting over the progress of the project, Dr Amjad stated that completion of Shamozai feeder would address electricity related issues of the area.

He said that all developmental projects would be completed within stipulated time period.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress, he said that work on Shamozai feeder would complete this month that would also resolve the issue of low voltage.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Swat Progress Amjad Ali All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Measures to Reinvigorate Partnerships ..

25 minutes ago

Irfan and Naseem guide Pakistan U19 to victory in ..

31 minutes ago

AJK health centres to be linked with Pak hospitals ..

42 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister directs quality completion of BR ..

39 seconds ago

11,530 riders challaned for not using helmet, Rs. ..

42 seconds ago

Sindh Police chief for actions against absconders, ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.