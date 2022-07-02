Minister visits Sheikh Badin Park

D I KHAN, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) ::Provincial Minister for Local Government, Faisal Amin Gandapur and Commissioner Dera Division, Aamir Afaq Saturday visited Sheikh Badin National Park.

District Forest Officer Wildlife, Khan Malook informed the minister about rehabilitation projects including access road to Sheikh Badin Park, Daak Banglaw.

He also briefed the minister about historic buildings situated in the park and its flora and fauna.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial minister said that steps have been taken by archives department to rehabilitate historic building situated in the park. He said that rehabilitation work would help attracting tourists to this scene point besides creating opportunities of growth for the locals.