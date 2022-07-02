UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits Sheikh Badin Park

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Minister visits Sheikh Badin Park

D I KHAN, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) ::Provincial Minister for Local Government, Faisal Amin Gandapur and Commissioner Dera Division, Aamir Afaq Saturday visited Sheikh Badin National Park.

District Forest Officer Wildlife, Khan Malook informed the minister about rehabilitation projects including access road to Sheikh Badin Park, Daak Banglaw.

He also briefed the minister about historic buildings situated in the park and its flora and fauna.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial minister said that steps have been taken by archives department to rehabilitate historic building situated in the park. He said that rehabilitation work would help attracting tourists to this scene point besides creating opportunities of growth for the locals.

Related Topics

Road Badin Government

Recent Stories

Flights' fares go up due to govt's super tax

Flights' fares go up due to govt's super tax

19 minutes ago
 PML-N releases Maryam Nawaz'a schedule for campaig ..

PML-N releases Maryam Nawaz'a schedule for campaign for upcoming by-polls

39 minutes ago
 U.S. Assistant Secretary Todd Robinson Commemorate ..

U.S. Assistant Secretary Todd Robinson Commemorates 40 Years Of Inl Programs Wit ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Y55 Launched in Pakistan — Ensuring Sharp P ..

Vivo Y55 Launched in Pakistan — Ensuring Sharp Photography and Superior Perfor ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Aafia Siddique's mother passes away in Karachi

Dr. Aafia Siddique's mother passes away in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils 180W Thunder Charge Technology, To ..

Infinix Unveils 180W Thunder Charge Technology, To Debut on Upcom-ing Flagship P ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.