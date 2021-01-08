UrduPoint.com
Minister Visits Sheikhupura To Review Progress In Rape Case

Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Minister visits Sheikhupura to review progress in rape case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine Friday visited District Police Officer (DPO) office Sheikhupura to review progress in Komal Masih rape case.

Punjab Minister for Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Chairperson Women Protection Fatima Chadhar also accompanied the HR&MA minister, said a handout issued here.

The ministers were informed by the police officials during the briefing that a few days ago, one Gulzar Masih was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony with his family when some armed men intercepted them near a Nullah, snatched cash and valuables from them and took away his daughter with them at gunpoint.

They allegedly raped the girl in bushes and fled.

On getting getting information, 10 teams of police were formed by the DPO Sheikhupura, which arrested three rapist-cum-robbers -- Javed, Junaid and Pervez, who are real brothers. The DNA tests of the accused was also carried out and the report showed that Junaid and Pervez raped the victim. Further legal action was being taken against the accused.

Later, talking to the media, the provincial ministers appreciated the professionalism of the police. Ejaz Alam Augustine said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the incident and issued strict instructions to Punjab IGP.

The ministers assured Gulzar Masih that the culprits would be punished after legal procedure.

