Minister Visits Shelter Home, Checks Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr Social Welfare Anwar Zeb Khan Sunday visited Pajaggi Road Shelter Home and reviewed the facilities being provided to the visitors and laborers residing in the shelter home.

He said the purpose of setting up shelters is to provide food and drink to the helpless and poor people besides provision of shelter for sleep.

There is no reality in the video that went viral regarding the town shelter and its closing of shelter homes, the minister said.

No shelter has been closed while more poor and shelter less people were benefiting from shelters, Anwar Zeb Khan said.

The provision of facilities to the people residing in the shelter should be ensured, he directed the staff concerned.

He said the government was taking all measures for the welfare and development of the poor people in the province.

