Minister Visits Shelter Home, Gives Eid Gifts To Women, Children
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora here on Saturday visited the Government Shelter Home and interacted with resident women to inquire about the facilities provided to them.
He also distributed Eid gifts among the women and their children residing in the shelter home, emphasizing the Punjab Chief Minister's vision of protecting women's rights and empowering them. He highlighted that women are an essential part of society, and their well-being and prosperity are a government priority.
Deputy Director of Social Welfare Ishtiaq Ahmed, Incharge of the Shelter Home Faryal Amin, District Coordinator of Minority Community Babu Lila Ram and District Coordinator Dr. Jeewan were also present at the occasion.
