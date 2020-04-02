Minister visits Sialkot Medical College, hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq visited Sialkot Medical College and its teaching hospital on Thursday to check the arrangements made there for the coronavirus patients.

Director Sialkot Medical College Dr Imran Idrees Butt have a detailed briefing to the minister about the international standard medical education at the college and health facilities available at the hospital.

The director announced providing 50 well-equipped isolation rooms and 10 ventilators for the coronavirus patients.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir and Sialkot DPO Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz were also present.