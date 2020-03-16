UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits SIMS To Check Preparedness Against Covid-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:44 PM

Minister visits SIMS to check preparedness against Covid-19

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reached Services Institute of Medical Institute (SIMS) on a surprise visit to check the facilities at Corona Isolation Ward at the SIMS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reached Services Institute of Medical Institute (SIMS) on a surprise visit to check the facilities at Corona Isolation Ward at the SIMS.

SIMS Principal Prof Mehmud Ayaz and Medical Superintendent Dr. Iftikhar gave detailed briefing to the Minister on the measures adopted in the wake of increasing threat of corona virus in the country and the Punjab. The Minister expressed satisfaction on the availability of facilities and said the government was utilizing all available resources to ensure provision of best quality services.

"So far one patient has been confirmed positive in Punjab and his condition is not serious. We are ensuring the implementation of SOPs for treatment. Through a Monitoring cell, all the facilities are sharing their regular updates on Corona.

Further, regular updates are being shared with all stakeholders," the minister said.

In her message, the Minister said that public must observe precautionary measuresespecially those related to hand washing.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit All Government Best Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Executive Council launches economic stim ..

54 seconds ago

Bahrain reports first death from coronavirus

1 hour ago

Sultans, Zalmi, Kings and Qalandars to fight for H ..

1 hour ago

Infinix S5 Pro is Revamping Cameras One Popup at a ..

1 hour ago

US demands Vietnam free blogger handed 10-year ter ..

1 minute ago

Belarusian leader proposes 'tractor' therapy for v ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.