Minister visits SIMS to check preparedness against Covid-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reached Services Institute of Medical Institute (SIMS) on a surprise visit to check the facilities at Corona Isolation Ward at the SIMS.

SIMS Principal Prof Mehmud Ayaz and Medical Superintendent Dr. Iftikhar gave detailed briefing to the Minister on the measures adopted in the wake of increasing threat of corona virus in the country and the Punjab. The Minister expressed satisfaction on the availability of facilities and said the government was utilizing all available resources to ensure provision of best quality services.

"So far one patient has been confirmed positive in Punjab and his condition is not serious. We are ensuring the implementation of SOPs for treatment. Through a Monitoring cell, all the facilities are sharing their regular updates on Corona.

Further, regular updates are being shared with all stakeholders," the minister said.

In her message, the Minister said that public must observe precautionary measuresespecially those related to hand washing.