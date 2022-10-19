Minister visits Social Welfare Complex

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena on Wednesday said the officers should encourage the business community and philanthropists to help the disabled and deserving people.

He expressed these views after visiting the Social Welfare Complex with Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Shahabuddin Khan.

The ministers also inaugurated new classrooms, admission section and a committee room in Sanatzar and inspected various institutions run by NGOs in Daska.

They also gave registration certificates who completed the online registration and certificates were also awarded to students after completing the internship.

Provincial Minister Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena said steps should be taken to establish a display center for an exhibition of handicrafts made by the students learning skills in Sanatzar under public-private partnership. He said that the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and philanthropists had always played their role in welfare activities.

Director Social Welfare Gujranwala Division Muhammad Zubair, Deputy Director Social WelfareSharif Ghuman, District Chairman Baitul Mal Haji Amanullah, Manager Sanatzar Adnan Malik,Ashfaq Nazar and Mian Ijaz Anjum were also present.