Minister visits Social Welfare Complex, reviews facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt visited the Social Welfare Complex Township, here on Saturday.

During the visit, he conducted a comprehensive review of the institutions operating within the complex. Detailed briefings were provided by the heads of all institutions, covering various aspects of their operations.

The minister personally engaged with residents, addressing their concerns and gathering valuable feedback on the quality of services being provided.

Special instructions were issued by the minister to ensure cleanliness and efficiency of the institutions, emphasising their commitment to maintaining high standards.

Additionally, the minister inspected facilities catering to the elderly and residents in care homes, ensuring the provision of top-notch services.

Sohail Shaukat Butt reaffirmed the government's commitment to upgrading facilities within the institutions, ensuring that vulnerable individuals receive the care and support they deserve.