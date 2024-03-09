Minister Visits Social Welfare Complex, Reviews Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt visited the Social Welfare Complex Township, here on Saturday.
During the visit, he conducted a comprehensive review of the institutions operating within the complex. Detailed briefings were provided by the heads of all institutions, covering various aspects of their operations.
The minister personally engaged with residents, addressing their concerns and gathering valuable feedback on the quality of services being provided.
Special instructions were issued by the minister to ensure cleanliness and efficiency of the institutions, emphasising their commitment to maintaining high standards.
Additionally, the minister inspected facilities catering to the elderly and residents in care homes, ensuring the provision of top-notch services.
Sohail Shaukat Butt reaffirmed the government's commitment to upgrading facilities within the institutions, ensuring that vulnerable individuals receive the care and support they deserve.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PU ISCS organises 1st convocation of Allied Health Sciences3 minutes ago
-
Honoured to serve people of Pakistan: President Alvi3 minutes ago
-
Railways conducts seminar on passenger safety, firefighting training3 minutes ago
-
112,000 relief hampers delivered across Lahore division: commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Empowering women, IMCG (PG) Margalla College celebrates International Women's Day3 minutes ago
-
Asif Ali Zardari elected 14th President of Pakistan13 minutes ago
-
Grand book fair at PU ends, 80,000 books sold in 2 days23 minutes ago
-
Tragic accident claims life of teenage boy, leaves friend critically injured on Rawalpindi Road33 minutes ago
-
Chairman RBISE visits matric exam centers to check arrangements33 minutes ago
-
'Killer' of TikToker Maimoona's husband arrested33 minutes ago
-
Islam emphasis women's rights: Prof Zafar33 minutes ago
-
66th Annual Flower Show starts in Mirpurkhas43 minutes ago