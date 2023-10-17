Minister visits Social Welfare Department

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Social Welfare and Women's Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice ® Irshad Qaiser on Tuesday paid a detailed visit to the Social Welfare Department Kohat here.

On arrival she was welcomed by District Social Welfare Officer, Amjad Afridi and Superintendent Welfare Home Kohat Rizwanullah. The minister visited Darul Aman, Nishtar Special Education Center and Welfare Home Kohat.

District Social Welfare Officer Amjad Afridi gave a detailed presentation regarding the activities and mandate of the department.

The caretaker provincial minister appreciated the efforts of the administration and staff of the department and assured her complete cooperation to further boost the performance of the institution.

At the end, the supervising provincial minister awarded cash prizes to the special education students for their performance.