Minister Visits South Waziristan Upper, Reviews Development Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr Aamer Abdullah on Wednesday visited South Waziristan Upper to review ongoing development activities

He was also briefed about development projects, the law and order situation and public concerns during a Jirga that was also attended by the Deputy Commissioner of South Waziristan Upper and leaders of the Mehsud and Barki tribes.

Tribal leaders informed the caretaker minister about their problems and emphasized the need for development funds and tax-free facilities in tribal areas urging the minister to play an active role in these matters.

Addressing the Jirga, the caretaker provincial minister highlighted the provincial government's Primary focus on the development, prosperity, and peace of tribal districts.

The minister announced the establishment of a commission relating to border boundaries and pledged to take steps to connect Upper South Waziristan to the Pak-Afghan border through a road.

He also met with a youth delegation from Upper South Waziristan and discussed health, education, public issues and tourism promotion. Stressing the pivotal role of tribal youth in societal reform, the minister encouraged their active participation in eliminating social evils and local conflicts.

He said that two major projects of tunnel farming and olive grafting in the district are to enhance the agriculture sector.

