Minister visits Sundas Foundation, meets thalassemia child patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine Friday visited Sundas Foundation and inquired about the health of children with thalassemia and hemophilia.

The minister cut the Christmas cake with children and distributed gifts among them while US Consul General Lahore William Makaneole, social activist Khalid Abbas Dar, MPA Yudester Chohan and others were present.

Ejaz Alam said that steps were being taken to ensure protection of children rights throughout the province. He appealed to people to donate as much blood as possible so that the needs of the child patients could be met on time. He promised that the Punjab government would extend full cooperation to welfare bodies to promote service to humanity.