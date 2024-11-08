Minister visits Tablighi congregation venue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) In the second phase of the Raiwind congregation, on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Provincial Minister for Law and Communications Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth visited the Raiwind congregation site. DIG Operations Faisal kamran also accompanied him.

During the visit SP Saddar Zahoor Ahmed briefed the provincial minister.

The minister met with the organizers of the Raiwind congregation and received a detailed briefing on the event. He reviewed the congregation route and surrounding security arrangements and directed the DIG Operations to ensure foolproof security.

The provincial minister also assessed other administrative matters at the congregation, including encroachments, cleanliness initiatives, and food points. He stated that the best arrangements have been made for the participants to ensure they experience comfort and convenience throughout the event.