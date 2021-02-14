UrduPoint.com
Minister Visits Tharparkar, Reviewed Development Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Minister visits Tharparkar, reviewed development schemes

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Sunday visited different areas of Tharparkar and reviewed development work carried out by the department.

According to details, provincial minister visited Mithi Tourist resort and jeen Mandir and also reviewed construction of rest house being built for the Archeologists near Bhodesar.

Minister said that there was much need to carry out research work in the field of Archeology and jeen mandir for which the rest house was being built for researchers.

He said that Tharparkar district specially Nangarparkar were most important tourism destinations and to facilitate tourists a rest house was being constructed in Choorio site through fabric structure.

The minister said that construction of Miskeen Jahan Khan Khoso cultural complex has been completed and will be opened soon.

He said that in this regard various programmes will be organized to tribute Miskeen Jahan Khan Khoso and Rooplo kolhi for their profound services.

Among others MPAs Qasim Siraj Soomro, Syed Ameer Ali Shah, senator Engineer Gianchand and officers of the Culture Department were also present on the occasion.

