Minister visits Tharparkar to review arrangements made to cope with Cyclone

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Technology and focal person for Cyclone monitoring Nawab Taimoor Talpur on Sunday visited Mithi and reviewed arrangements made for dealing with any emergency.

The Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Soho briefed Minister about arrangements made for tackling cyclone threat.

Provincial Minister on the occasion said that on the directives of the Chief Minister Sindh, he visited Tharparkar district for reviewing arrangements made for the safety of people during cyclone likely to hit the coastal belt of the province.

He said that the Sindh Government have always supported people living in Coastal areas in every emergency situation and would not let them alone in this critical hour.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed focal persons for monitoring Cyclone situation which was a good omen for democracy. Among others MPAs Qasim Siraj Soomro, Faqeer Sher Muhammad Balalani, Special Assistant to CM veer ji kolhi, DC Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho. SSP THarparkar Sardar Hassan Niazi, DHO Dr. Gordhan Das, Deputy Director Social welfare Malji Mal, DEO Secondary Schools Ghulam Nabi Saahar, Dr. Ashok Kumar and other officials were also present.