Minister visits THQ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reached Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chunian on a surprise visit and took patient feedback about the services and the facilities.

The Minister visited the Emergency Unit, Wards and store and personally checked the quality of services and availability of essential medicines.

The Medical Superintendent of THQ Chunian briefed the Minister about the provision of services and the issues at the hospital. Minister inquired from patients about the quality of services.

Expressing overall satisfaction on the quality of services, she directed specific improvements based on feedback from the patients.

Speaking on this occasion, the Health Minister said that government was ensuring the provision of better health facilities according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.