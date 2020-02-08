UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits THQ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 09:40 PM

Minister visits THQ

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reached Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chunian on a surprise visit and took patient feedback about the services and the facilities.

The Minister visited the Emergency Unit, Wards and store and personally checked the quality of services and availability of essential medicines.

The Medical Superintendent of THQ Chunian briefed the Minister about the provision of services and the issues at the hospital. Minister inquired from patients about the quality of services.

Expressing overall satisfaction on the quality of services, she directed specific improvements based on feedback from the patients.

Speaking on this occasion, the Health Minister said that government was ensuring the provision of better health facilities according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Visit Chunian From Government Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.