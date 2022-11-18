UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits THQ Hospital Sambrial

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 04:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik paid a surprise visit to THQ Hospital Sambrial.

He inspected the emergency and medical wards, operation theaters and pharmacy besides visiting children and surgical wards.He inquired about facilities and supply of medicines to patients in the hospital.

He instructed MS Dr Akram Raza that all equipments and machinery, including x-rays and ultrasound, should be fully functional.

He checked duty roster, attendance of doctors and paramedics staff and expressed satisfaction over attendance.

The minister said that provision of quality medical facilities to patients was a first priority of the Punjab government. He announced to give two ventilators to the THQ Hospital and assured of taking steps to implement the project of new road for direct approach to the hospital from Wazirabad Road.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Ahmed Nasir and Deputy District HealthOfficer Amir Rafique were also present.

