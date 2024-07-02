(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Balochistan education Minister Raheela Hameed Durani on Tuesday visited Quetta Civil Hospital’s Trauma Center to inquire about health of BUITEMS’s injured student who had fell down from a bus.

She said that measures would be taken to ensure the safety of students in the province. She also met his family members.

The two students of BUITEMS were fell down from a bus the other day while one student died on the spot and other student suffered wounds.

She expressed her sorrow on sudden death of young student who fell off a bus.

She also prayed Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members and early recovery of the injured.