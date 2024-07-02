Open Menu

Minister Visits Trauma Center, Inquire Student's Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 10:04 PM

Minister visits Trauma Center, inquire student's health

Balochistan Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durani on Tuesday visited Quetta Civil Hospital’s Trauma Center to inquire about health of BUITEMS’s injured student who had fell down from a bus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Balochistan education Minister Raheela Hameed Durani on Tuesday visited Quetta Civil Hospital’s Trauma Center to inquire about health of BUITEMS’s injured student who had fell down from a bus.

She said that measures would be taken to ensure the safety of students in the province. She also met his family members.

The two students of BUITEMS were fell down from a bus the other day while one student died on the spot and other student suffered wounds.

She expressed her sorrow on sudden death of young student who fell off a bus.

She also prayed Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members and early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Quetta Education Student Died Young Family From

Recent Stories

Six spokespersons for Sindh Govt appointed

Six spokespersons for Sindh Govt appointed

1 minute ago
 Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic

Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic

1 minute ago
 IESCO catches 263 power pilferers in June

IESCO catches 263 power pilferers in June

1 minute ago
 OICC invests Rs 13 billion for uplift of in local ..

OICC invests Rs 13 billion for uplift of in local communities

1 minute ago
 Preparations start to beef up security across AJK ..

Preparations start to beef up security across AJK for Muharram

1 minute ago
 ADC urges Ulema for collective responsibilities in ..

ADC urges Ulema for collective responsibilities in Muharram ul Haram

1 minute ago
NDMA warns of medium to high flood in Rivers Chena ..

NDMA warns of medium to high flood in Rivers Chenab, Kabul

1 minute ago
 Committee forms to inquire students falling case f ..

Committee forms to inquire students falling case from bus in Quetta

12 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushe ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushes DGTO to boost trade advocacy ..

12 minutes ago
 District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Inayatullah Bhu ..

District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Inayatullah Bhutto visits central jail

12 minutes ago
 PM, President Emomali vow to further strengthen Pa ..

PM, President Emomali vow to further strengthen Pakistan-Tajikistan ties

18 minutes ago
 Minister reviews progress on approved initiatives ..

Minister reviews progress on approved initiatives of CM for Agriculture dept

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan