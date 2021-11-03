Minister visits under construction building of training college

Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Wednesday visited under construction building of Sindh Cooperative College Hyderabad and inspected construction work

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Wednesday visited under construction building of Sindh Cooperative College Hyderabad and inspected construction work.

Speaking to media, Jam Ikramullah said the construction work of the Cooperative College would soon be completed and it will be operational for training of the officers and staff.

The College building is being constructed at cost of Rs.168 million and purpose of building college was to provide better training opportunities to the officers, Dharejo said.

Accompanied by Secretary Cooperatives Naseem Ghani Sahito and other officers, the Minister inspected the under construction building and asked the concerned officials and contractor to ensure quality work with timely completion of the construction process.