UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits Under Construction Building Of Training College

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:03 PM

Minister visits under construction building of training college

Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Wednesday visited under construction building of Sindh Cooperative College Hyderabad and inspected construction work

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Wednesday visited under construction building of Sindh Cooperative College Hyderabad and inspected construction work.

Speaking to media, Jam Ikramullah said the construction work of the Cooperative College would soon be completed and it will be operational for training of the officers and staff.

The College building is being constructed at cost of Rs.168 million and purpose of building college was to provide better training opportunities to the officers, Dharejo said.

Accompanied by Secretary Cooperatives Naseem Ghani Sahito and other officers, the Minister inspected the under construction building and asked the concerned officials and contractor to ensure quality work with timely completion of the construction process.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Commerce Media (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Beekeepers training under BTH shows 60% increase i ..

Beekeepers training under BTH shows 60% increase in honey harvest

1 minute ago
 Fawad grieved over loss of lives in AJK road accid ..

Fawad grieved over loss of lives in AJK road accident

1 minute ago
 Sudanese Military Council to Determine Political F ..

Sudanese Military Council to Determine Political Future of Hamdok on Wednesday - ..

5 minutes ago
 FM, Young entrepreneurs discuss economic diplomacy ..

FM, Young entrepreneurs discuss economic diplomacy

5 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims three lives with 17 new infections ..

COVID-19 claims three lives with 17 new infections in 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 Country's exports, large scale manufacturing witne ..

Country's exports, large scale manufacturing witness record growth: Gill

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.